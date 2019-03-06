TODAY |

Man, 24, sentenced to more than four years prison following death of infant daughter in Kaitaia

A man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison following the death of his infant daughter in Kaitaia early last year.

Jahcey Ngahere, 24, was sentenced in the Whangārei High Court today to four years and five months imprisonment for the manslaughter of four-week-old Maree Takuira Mita Ngahere in February 2019, Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said today in a statement.

Mr Schmid oversaw Operation Nycteus, which investigated Maree's death.

"The death of any person is a tragic event, but when it is an infant as young as four weeks old it is simply senseless," Detective Inspector Schmid said.

Maree had suffered "traumatic injuries" before her death, he said.

Police said a post-mortem indicated Maree suffered a brain injury and bleeding to her brain, causing her death on February 21, 2019. There was also severe bruising on one arm and thigh.

"Her passing greatly impacted the people of Kaitaia and I would like to acknowledge the community for their support in our investigation."

