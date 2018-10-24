TODAY |

Man, 24, dies after fleeing police in Kawerau and jumping into river

A 24-year-old man has died after fleeing police in Kawerau, jumping into a river and getting into difficulty in the water.

Police say the man with a warrant to arrest was sighted in Kawerau at about 1.30pm today. 

He fled from police, ran toward the Tarawera River and jumped into the water where he quickly got into difficulty. 

Police pulled him out and conducted CPR, however the man died at the scene, police said in a statement this evening. 

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is underway and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified, the statement said. 

Further details will be released when available, it said. 

