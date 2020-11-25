Man, 23, facing seven sexual assault-related charges after investigation into three Wellington musicians

A 23-year-old man is facing seven sexual assault-related charges after a police investigation into sexual offending in Wellington.

Wellington District Court. Source: istock.com

The man is due to appear in the Wellington District Court today after being arrested as the result of what police have dubbed Operation Emerald.

The operation was launched in October after over 100 claims of abuse from both men and women, some as young as 13, were made against three male Wellington musicians on social media.

At the time, Detective Inspector John van den Heuvel said they had received "a small number of complaints directly and these are currently under investigation".

"We know that coming forward to report a sexual assault can be incredibly difficult, but I want to reassure the Wellington community that we treat these reports extremely seriously," van den Heuvel said.

"Come forward, tell us your story. We will treat you with utmost respect and sensitivity."

Today, police reiterated van den Heuvel's comments as they asked anyone who may have further information about the operation to call 105 and quote Operation Emerald.

“We will treat all calls with sensitivity and investigate thoroughly,” police said.