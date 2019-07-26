TODAY |

Man, 22, charged with murder of South Auckland man Siaosi Tulua

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder of South Auckland man Siaosi Tulua.

Siaosi Tulua, 39, died at his home on Darnell Crescent, Clover Park, on the evening of April 20.

A 22-year-old South Auckland man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today, police say in a statement.

They say they are continuing their investigation and cannot rule out further charges.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards said, "This has been a lengthy investigation and I would like to acknowledge the dedication of the investigation team who have worked tirelessly to get a result and some answers for Siaosi’s family.

"I would also like to thank those members of the public who have come forward and provided information following our numerous public appeals, including on Police Ten 7."

Mr Richards said police are still interested in hearing from anyone who has any information that can assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Siaosi Tulua.
