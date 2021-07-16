Man, 21, charged in relation to two assaults in Hastings that put duo in hospital

A 21-year-old man has been charged in relation to two assaults in Hastings this week that left two people needing hospital treatment.

By Hannah Filmer

The alleged assaults took place at residential addresses in the suburb of Camberley on Thursday and on Saturday night.

One person was treated at hospital and is now recovering at home while another person suffered serious injuries and is undergoing surgery due.

Both victims were taken to the Hawkes Bay Regional Hospital.

“Police would like to reassure the Hastings community that we are not seeking anyone else in relation to these incidents, and there are no ongoing concerns for the safety of the wider community as a result,” Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick of Eastern District Police said.