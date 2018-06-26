 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Man, 20, charged with indecend assault at Labour youth camp

share

Jessica Mutch 

1 NEWS Political Editor

The political party says it supports the police’s decision to lay charges.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Jessica Mutch

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hamilton

2
DENVER, CO - JUNE 23: Martin Taupau of New Zealand passes the ball during a Rugby League Test Match between England and the New Zealand Kiwis at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on June 23, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Russell Lansford/Getty Images)

'By far the worst airline ever!' - Kiwis forward Martin Taupau hits out at United Airlines after being stranded in Denver

00:39
3
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Most watched: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

4
Surfer footprints on sandy beach with green waves breaking at Wainui Beach, Gisborne, New Zealand

Man dies following 'water incident' at Far North beach

5

Electricity Authority pushes ahead with national grid pricing change

00:18
Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

Watch: Aerial footage shows extent of huge slip that has closed SH2 in Waioeka Gorge

Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

02:02
The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

The Housing Minister had to clarify Labour's policy numerous times during Parliament's Question Time today.

Expectant mothers 'really nervous' about nurses' strikes

Patients caught up in the looming nurses' strikes are facing an uncertain future as DHBs rush to get contingency plans in place.

00:52
The two politicians quick witted comments left both sides of the House laughing.

Watch: Winston Peters and Simon Bridges leave Parliament in fits of laughter as they trade bus analogies in debate over strike action

The two politicians quick witted comments left both sides of the House laughing.

01:38
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Another wintery blast with this one moving towards the north, parts of the South Island experiencing a lot of snow

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 