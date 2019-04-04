TODAY |

Man, 19, arrested following firearms incident in Northland last week

A 19-year-old man has been arrested this morning following a firearms incident in Northland's Moerewa last Saturday.

The man was located at an address in Kawakawa, in the Bay of Islands, early this morning, where he was arrested with assistance from the Armed Offenders Squad, Far North Area Commander Inspector Riki Whiu said in a statement.

The man was arrested after police received information from the public.

“We want to extend our thanks to our Moerewa and Kawakawa communities for assisting police, providing us with information and tolerating our increased armed presence," Mr Whiu said.

“I also want to acknowledge the efforts of our staff who have worked tirelessly over the past week to hold this offender to account.

“We hope this morning’s arrest will provide some reassurance to these communities who I know do not stand for behaviour which continues to put them at risk and harm.”

The man will appear in the Kaikohe District Court today, where he will face a number of charges relating to multiple alleged incidents over the past month, including burglary, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, commission of a crime with a firearm, assault with a weapon, escaping police custody and failing to stop for police.

