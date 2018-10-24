Man, 18, charged following incident near South Auckland school last week that left two students injured

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an incident near a high school in South Auckland's Otara last week.

Two students were injured and a vehicle was damaged in an altercation near Tangaroa College on Thursday, May 30, police said.

The man has since been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and intentional damage.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Tuesday, June 11, they said.

Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information has been urged to contact Counties Manukau police on (09) 261 1300, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.