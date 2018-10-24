TODAY |

Man, 18, charged following incident near South Auckland school last week that left two students injured

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an incident near a high school in South Auckland's Otara last week.

Two students were injured and a vehicle was damaged in an altercation near Tangaroa College on Thursday, May 30, police said.

The man has since been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and intentional damage.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Tuesday, June 11, they said.

Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information has been urged to contact Counties Manukau police on (09) 261 1300, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.


 

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Crash scene in Auckland's Mt Eden.
Eleven-year-old girl one of two people critically injured in four-car Auckland crash
2
Sam and Tom Burgess were dismissed for Souths while Damien Saifiti and Lachlan Fitzgibbon got ten minutes to cool off for Newcastle.
Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
3
Countdown customers able to use own containers for over-the-counter items from Monday
4
Annabelle Smith, 3, even donned a Highlanders jersey with No.15 and "Dad" written on the back.
Ben Smith's daughter steals the spotlight in Super Rugby match helping out dad with water boy duties
5
Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the Europa League Final soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at the Olympic stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Eden Hazard's $170 million transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid finalised
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Countdown customers able to use own containers for over-the-counter items from Monday
00:33
Armed police guarded Auckland central police station as a precaution.

Part of Auckland police station sustains extensive damage following fire

02:03
The Destiny Church leader made the comments to a congregation in south Auckland last night.

John Armstrong's opinion: The biggest problem facing Brian Tamaki's party is the Destiny Church leader himself

More than 60 US deaths now linked to serial killer - 'He's determined to make sure that his victims are found'