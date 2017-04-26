 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Malware displaying pornographic material found in Google Play store apps targeting children

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Malware that displays pornographic adverts has been found lurking in 60 apps available on Google's Play store, including some aimed at children. 

Hacker using laptop. Lots of digits on the computer screen.

File picture

Source: istock.com

A report from Check Point Research has revealed the malicious string of code which they say could be affecting Kiwi app users.

According to data from Google Play, the apps have so far been downloaded between 3 million and 7 million times.

A spokesperson from Check Point Research told 1 NEWS that this malware was across the Google Play store globally, and it's likely New Zealanders have been exposed too.

"These apps could have absolutely been downloaded in New Zealand".

Dubbed AdultSwine, the malicious string of code wreaks havoc in three possible ways:

1. Displaying ads from the web that are often highly inappropriate and pornographic.

2. Attempting to trick users into installing fake security apps.

3. Inducing users to register to premium services at the user's expense.

Infected apps include ones themed around the highly popular Minecraft kids game, as well as a variety of games featuring Disney characters.

Several Android phone users have taken to the Google Play store to complain about the apps.

"Don't install for your kids. I did and my son opened it and a bunch of filthy hard-core porn pictures popped up," one user wrote.

"Some of the ads try and make you believe your device has a virus," another commented.

Google says it has now removed all the compromised apps from the Play store.

Related

Technology

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Black Caps players celebrate the catch of Kane Williamson off the bowling of Colin Munro during their third ODI against Pakistan in Dunedin. Sunday 07th Janurary 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2018

LIVE: Pakistan looking for big finish in fourth ODI against Black Caps


2
Earthquake.

Shallow 3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Christchurch

3
David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49.

Parents charged with torture after 13 siblings rescued from California house of horrors

4
Matakana car crash.

Four people injured in serious car crash at Matakana


5
Dolores O'Riordan

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

Earthquake.

Shallow 3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Christchurch

More than 700 people indicated they felt the shake on the GeoNet site.

Black Caps players celebrate the catch of Kane Williamson off the bowling of Colin Munro during their third ODI against Pakistan in Dunedin. Sunday 07th Janurary 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2018

LIVE: Pakistan looking for big finish in fourth ODI against Black Caps

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of the fourth ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan from Hamilton.

01:38
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'Quite the mix of weather across the country' – heavy rain for those in the north

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

01:41
One washer said he did it to "feed his kids" and "our family".

'Only trying to survive out here' – window washers risking $150 fines to make money on the roads

Local businesses are asking police to take more notice of those offending.


00:30
The Japanese gameshow event “The Power Wall” will decide who’s stronger, Kiwi rugby players or Olympic athletes.

Watch: Bonkers Japanese game-show pits shot putter Tom Walsh vs All Black Nepo Laulala in epic test of strength

It's called "The Power Wall" and two high-profile Kiwi athletes made it to the final to see who's the strongest.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 