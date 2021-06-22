Mallard and Seymour dub each other father and grandson

With the resignation of National’s Nick Smith two weeks ago, there’s a new Father of the House: Speaker Trevor Mallard.

Father and grandson Speaker Trevor Mallard and ACT's David Seymour. Source: Parliament TV

The unofficial title of Father or Mother of the House is given to the longest-serving, continuously sitting MP in the House.

ACT leader David Seymour took the time to acknowledge the fact in question time today as he prepared to deliver a query to the Prime Minister.

“Thank you Mr Speaker. On behalf of ACT, I’d like to congratulate you on becoming the Father of the House.”

Mallard, 67, chuckled as Seymour continued. He then interrupted, quipping back: “I’m tempted to say grandson or something, but just keep going.”

The House laughed, then laughed some more, as the 37-year-old Seymour told Mallard: “Alrighty grandad.”

“He started it,” Seymour added.

Mallard has served continuously as an MP since November 6, 1993. He also previously served in 1984 and 1990. Smith was sworn in on October 27, 1990 and served continuously until June 10 this year.

Seymour continued, questioning Jacinda Ardern over her comments about what the “legitimate use” was for utes.

Ardern made the comment in relation to rebates to incentivise electric and low-carbon vehicle use. The scheme will be funded by charging levies on emitting vehicles from next January. Ardern ruled out exempting levies on vehicles like utes.

"A large number of those buyers of those vehicles are not using them for legitimate use as those who work in the primary sector and the trades,” she said last week.

In Parliament today, Ardern said she stood by her comments, but added: “I could have been clearer in the way I made it.”

She said Cabinet did consider exempting vehicles like utes if they were used for “work purposes”, but then ruled it out.

“Drawing such a distinction does raise issues of fairness, consistency and implementation.”

Ardern said almost two-thirds of the utes sold in New Zealand last year wouldn’t be covered by the policy as they were part of the existing second-hand market.

“No-one who currently owns a ute is affected by this policy. This is for new and imported vehicles rather than those that are existing and in the country and in the second-hand market.”

She said low-emissions utility vehicles would soon come on the market for those who needed it.

In a statement after the exchange, Seymour said Ardern, “knows that farmers and tradies have no alternative to using utes, but she’ll tax them anyway”.

From the beginning of next month, the Government is rolling out new rebates up to $8625 for new cars and $3450 for older used models.

It's aimed to boost uptake in low emission alternatives and help reach the Government’s carbon-neutral 2050 goal, in light of the Climate Change Commission's recommendations.

Also from next year, a sliding scale of fees on high emission vehicles will apply — with fees of up to $5875 to be paid on new combustion-engine vehicles depending on their emissions.

Federated Farmers has told 1 NEWS they weren’t happy with the Government’s policy because there weren’t yet viable alternatives to carbon-emitting utes.