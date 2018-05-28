 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Male teen driver dies in hospital after crashing while fleeing cops in Palmerston North; 12-year-old female passenger died at scene

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The 15-year-old male driver of a stolen Subaru and a 12-year-old female passenger have died following a serious crash after a police pursuit in Palmerston North this afternoon.

The 15-year-old male driver and a 12-year-old female passenger died as a result of the crash.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police say at 1.30pm the 15-year-old driver of a vehicle wanted for breaching his bail conditions failed to stop for them on Monrad Street in Palmerston North.

After failing to stop they say the vehicle travelled onto Pioneer Highway before crashing into a power pole at the intersection of Pioneer Highway and Shirriffs Road.

The front seat passenger of the vehicle, who police say was a 12-year-old girl died at the scene, and the driver, a 15-year-old boy died later in hospital.

A second young woman was the rear seat passenger in the vehicle and has serious injuries.

Speaking at a press conference this evening, Central District Commander Superintendent Sue Schwalger talked about the difficult nature of the incident for police.

"Our staff always assess the risk of whether or not to pursue a driver who fails to stop for Police, and continue to monitor risk factors throughout.

"We take these decisions very seriously, and need to maintain a balance between ensuring public safety, and upholding the law.

"The last thing any Police officer wants to have happen when they are on shift is for any incident to end in a fatality, these incidents are devastating for all those involved.

"The officer involved is receiving support," Ms Schwalger said.

Police say a number of investigations will now commence – a Serious Crash Unit investigation and an internal Police investigation.

The pursuit involved a single patrol car.


Related

Manawatu-Wanganui

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:36
1
When asked why he put his own life in danger, Mamoudou Gassama simply replied “because it’s a child”.

Raw video: Young 'Spiderman' hailed a hero after climbing four storeys to save toddler dangling from Paris balcony

2
Cute Baby Girl sleeping in the Crib. At home

Plunket warns against wrapping sleeping babies in polar fleece

00:59
3
The 15-year-old male driver and a 12-year-old female passenger died as a result of the crash.

Male teen driver dies in hospital after crashing while fleeing cops in Palmerston North; 12-year-old female passenger died at scene

00:29
4
The Salelologa Market was the target of men armed with machetes and a rifle.

Raw video: Shocking footage shows armed thugs destroying Salelologa Market in Samoa as terrified residents look on

00:34
5
On a stinking hot day in Wippipeg, Canada, Lola Stonehouse's day care wasn't happy with what she was wearing.

Day care tells off parents of three-year-old girl for 'inappropriate' choice of dress


03:16

1 NEWS' Colmar Brunton Poll: Budget fails to deliver boost for Labour but Ardern up four per cent as preferred PM

Participants were also asked about the government's management of cow disease Mycoplasma bovis.

00:59
The 15-year-old male driver and a 12-year-old female passenger died as a result of the crash.

Male teen driver dies in hospital after crashing while fleeing cops in Palmerston North; 12-year-old female passenger died at scene

Police say at 1.30pm the driver of a vehicle failed to stop for them on Monrad Street.

00:29
The Salelologa Market was the target of men armed with machetes and a rifle.

Raw video: Shocking footage shows armed thugs destroying Salelologa Market in Samoa as terrified residents look on

The market was the target of men armed with machetes and a rifle as a "war" erupted between two villages today.

00:20
Two 24-hour strikes will be held in July, after the union rejected a payment of $2000, and pay rise.

New offer: DHB almost doubles pay offer to Kiwi nurses to more than half a billion dollars

They hope the offer will mean two days of strike action will be called off.

00:35
Cardrona general manager Bridget Legnavsky says she's never seen so much snow in May.

'Auckland is struggling to get past 12 or 13. That's a proper August' - Cold air from Antarctic keeping it chilly

But bitterly cold southerly sweeping NZ a pleasant surprise for some.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 