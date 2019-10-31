Male charged with murder following death of eight-year-old in Southland

A person has been charged with murder following the death of an eight-year-old in Southland.

Emergency services were called to Otautau, a small town northwest of Invercargill, yesterday at around 10.30pm after members of the eight-year-old's family notified police of the death.

Police arrested the person this morning and Southland area commander Inspector Mike Bowman said a forensic examination is now being completed at two Otautau addresses.

"The man was taken into custody shortly after police were notified in the early hours of this morning."

"We expect the houses will undergo at least two days of investigation and properly, and possibly into the weekend."

He said police were speaking with a number of witnesses.

"We wish to reassure members of the public this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to their safety."

"This is a tragic, tragic event involving an eight-year-old child."

It will take a number of days, if not a number of weeks to complete the inquiry, Inspector Bowman said..

Southland Mayor Gary Tong, a former police officer, said the rural town of about 700 people near Invercargill was a tight-knit community.

"It'll be traumatic for the community. I don't know the full details at this stage but hearts and thoughts are with the families and those that attended the incident as well - they're all volunteers in that area."

Mr Tong said he got a call about the incident in the early hours of the morning and would be assisting police and the other emergency respondents in any way possible.

Otautau Gallery owner Pamela Hopkins said the small rural town was in a complete state of shock.

She said she heard sirens late last night and saw police cars this morning.

Ms Hopkins said Otautau was a good and close-knit community and people would support each other through the tragedy.