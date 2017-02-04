Male breast cancer patient warns Kiwi men to be more vigilant

A man with stage-three breast cancer is warning other men to be more vigilant towards the signs of the deadly disease.

Greg Sargeaunt of Papamoa first visited his doctor last year when he became concerned about a bruise on the right side of his chest.

His doctor told him it was a haematoma that would go away within two months, but three months later the bruise had grown in size and was secreting fluid.

It was during a second visit to his doctor that he was diagnosed with stage-three breast cancer.

Mr Sargeaunt is one of 25 New Zealand men over 50 diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

His advice to Kiwi men is if you're concerned about a painless chest bruise, a lump, dimpling of the skin or unexplained itchiness or discharge, see your doctor. And if it persists seek a second medical opinion.

Doctor Eletha Taylor of the Breast Cancer Foundation told 1 NEWS that breast cancer in men is often only presented at a late stage because of the lack of awareness towards symptoms.

"Clinics and support services are very female-centric and that, I can imagine, is incredibly challenging for our male patients," Dr Taylor said.

Mr Sargaunt has undergone surgery to remove the four centimetre tumour in his chest, 27 lymph nodes and a full mastectomy.