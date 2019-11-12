Male, 17, arrested over spate of attacks on women at Auckland walking tracks

A 17-year-old male has been arrested after a series of brazen daylight attacks on women at Auckland walking tracks.

Police allege five women were attacked in the last three months, three on the North Shore and two in west Auckland.

In one attack, a woman broke her collarbone when she was grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground while on a walkway in Murrays Bay.

Today police confirmed a teenager was arrested and is facing a series of charges, including assault with intent to injure, assault with intent to commit sexual violation, and three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He’s set to appear in the Youth Court tomorrow.