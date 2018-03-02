 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Malcolm Turnbull 'outplayed' by Jacinda Ardern in their Sydney speeches - Aussie commentator

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was "outplayed" by his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern in their speeches at the Australia New Zealand Leadership forum in Sydney on Friday, according to a seasoned finance journalist and commentator across the Tasman.

Both Ardern’s and Turnbull’s teams met this morning at the official residence of the Australian PM in Sydney.
Source: 1 NEWS

Tony Boyd wrote in an opinion piece in the Australian Financial Review that it was "a case of deja vu for Australians used to being flogged by the Kiwis in the pinnacle of trans-Tasman rugby union competitions, the Bledisloe Cup".

He said the 1000-strong luncheon audience liked Turnbull's strong support for private enterprise and his pledge to continue trying to push corporate tax cuts through the Senate.

"But when asked to give their brutally honest assessment of Turnbull's performance against Ardern's there was consensus that the New Zealand Prime Minister put him in the shade," he wrote.

"After 100 days in office, it was Ardern's first opportunity to present her vision for New Zealand. It was a chance to dispel some of the myths that have built up about her 'socialist' agenda.

"She took the opportunity to stress that the coalition government she leads wants to achieve 'budget sustainability' which she defined as 'running sustainable surpluses and reducing net debt as a proportion of GDP'."

Both prime ministers turned to wave at the cheering group on Sydney Harbour.
Source: 1 NEWS

Boyd wrote that during his speech, Turnbull laboured over a joke about Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters once working as a second-class tunneller in the Snowy Mountains Scheme. 

"His delivery was vigorous and upbeat but the meaty part of his speech seemed tired and well-worn."

He wrote: "Ardern's speech was well structured, with considerable time spent on the strength of the relationship between the two countries.

"She showed her willingness to be inclusive and bipartisan by laying out the contribution made by all sides of politics in building stronger trade relations, including former New Zealand finance minister Bill English and former Australian treasurer Peter Costello."

Her jokes were much funnier than Turnbull's and she delivered them with practised ease, the columnist wrote.

​"She said the only way New Zealand could get a higher rating than its existing 85 per cent on the Lowy Institute's annual 'thermometer' poll of Australian attitudes towards other countries would be to 'concede on the pavlova, and allow you to claim Crowded House'."

Related

Politics

Australia

01:43
The two prime ministers spoke about the issue in Sydney.

Malcolm Turnbull and Jacinda Ardern agree to disagree on a number of trans-Tasman issues
00:20
Christopher Pyne found himself tripping over his words on Australian TV this morning.

Watch: 'Jacinta, Jessica' – Aussie cabinet minister gets tongue tied while saying Jacinda Ardern's name
00:58
The Prime Minister praised NZ’s neighbour while as she meets with Malcolm Turnbull in Australia.

Watch: 'There is no greater ally to New Zealand than Australia' - Jacinda Ardern praises trans-Tasman neighbour while meeting Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:11
1
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

Video: 'It's like a curse' - tearful Stan Walker releases raw and personal trailer for documentary on health battles


00:30
2
Guillermo del Toro also took out Best Director for the film.

The Shape of Water takes out Best Picture at the 90th Oscars ceremony in LA

00:11
3
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

'You aren't alone Stan' - outpouring of grief and well-wishes meets news of Stan Walker's new documentary detailing serious health battle

00:20
4
The broadcaster says the "scary" incident happened in a Queenstown pub where her parents had taken her two kids for dinner.

Watch: Toni Street says 'complete stranger' filmed her daughter on playground pole

00:27
5
Aussie vice-captain has to be held back as relations between Australia and Proteas turn sour.

Raw: Startling CCTV captures David Warner’s ugly dressing room showdown with de Kock

Waikato River

Fears for man missing after jumping into Waikato River following police pursuit on Saturday

"The driver was seen swimming north in the river before disappearing from view."

Matt Todd of the Crusaders offloads in the tackle of Johnny Faauli of the Chiefs and Shaun Stevenson of the Chiefs during the Crusaders V Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium,Christchurch, New Zealand, 24th Febuary 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders dominate, Blues fall and Rebels shine in Australia

Campbell Burnes breaks down week two's action and how it reflects where the teams are at early on.

00:30
Guillermo del Toro also took out Best Director for the film.

The Shape of Water takes out Best Picture at the 90th Oscars ceremony in LA

the film was a big winner on the night taking out four awards, including Best Director for Guillermo del Toro.

01:34
Brendan O'Carroll says he thought the city "was going to blow up any minute", before admitting he was in awe at the way the city had recovered from its earthquakes.

'I was very nervous in Christchurch' – Mrs Brown's Boys star's interesting opening to interview with Jack Tame

Brendan O'Carroll says he thought the city "was going to blow up any minute", before admitting he was in awe at the way the city had recovered from its earthquakes.


00:46
The La La Land took the stage to accept the Oscar for Best Picture until it was realised a mistake was made.

Oscars flashback: 'There's a mistake...it's Moonlight!' Faye Dunaway announces wrong best picture winner at 2017 Oscars

Producers of La La Land were stopped in the middle of their acceptance speeches.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 