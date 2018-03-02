Malcolm Turnbull and Jacinda Ardern agree to disagree on a number of trans-Tasman issues

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull had bilateral talks in Sydney today on the sidelines of a broader leadership summit.

New Zealand is seeking an early ratification of a United Nations nuclear weapons treaty ban, which Australia has refused to sign.

Mr Turnbull maintains the treaty is flawed because it doesn't cover the world's nuclear powers - the US, the UK, Russia, France, China, India, Pakistan and North Korea.

He said Australia also relies on the deterrent protection from the United States' nuclear weapons arsenal.

"Everyone would like to aspire to a world which is free of nuclear weapons but we have to focus on the here and now," Mr Turnbull told reporters, adding Australia is committed to working towards non-proliferation.

New Zealand has long held a firm line opposing development of nuclear capabilities, which at times puts it at odds with allies.

Ms Ardern said our country's stance enhanced its credibility on the North Korean nuclear threat.

"It's become part of our identity as a nation," she said.

The leaders also addressed the morality of Australia deporting convicted criminals to New Zealand, despite some never having lived across the Tasman.

A New Zealand parliamentary committee last week was told 1023 deportees had been sent back in the last two years and 44 per cent of them had reoffended.

As of late January, there were 170 New Zealanders, including 17 women, in Australian immigration detention whose visas were automatically revoked following a December 2014 crackdown on foreign-born convicted criminals.

Foreigners who have served more than 12 months in Australian jails have been steadily rounded up for deportation.

Ms Ardern acknowledged Australia's legal rights to toughen up visa rules, while Mr Turnbull said 40 per cent of appeals were successful.

"The process is a fair and just one," he said, adding it didn't just apply to New Zealanders but all foreign-born criminals.

Ms Ardern heads on a four-country Pacific Island tour next week after the government declared a "reset" on relations.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters flagged overnight that Australia and New Zealand needed to work together to maintain their clout across the Pacific region.

He said it was becoming an increasingly "congested strategic space", alluding to China's growing footprint.

Mr Turnbull said Australia was the biggest donor to the Pacific and praised NZ for its promise to boost aid.

"The issue is not the origin of the investment but the nature and quality of it," Mr Turnbull said.

Earlier this month, a Turnbull government minister incurred China's wrath for suggesting the country was building "white elephants" and "roads to nowhere" in Pacific island countries with debt levels out of control.