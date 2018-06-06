 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Malcolm Rewa seeks to avoid third murder trial over death of Susan Burdett

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Serial rapist Malcolm Rewa is seeking to avoid a third murder trial.

Malcolm Rewa in the dock at the High Court in Auckland in December 2017.

Malcolm Rewa in the dock at the High Court in Auckland in December 2017. Photo: RNZ/Edward Gay

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

Rewa is serving preventive detention with a minimum non-parole period of 22 years for rape and other offending against 25 women.

He now faces a third trial for the murder of Susan Burdett who was found raped and bludgeoned to death in her South Auckland home in 1992.

Rewa's lawyer, Paul Chambers, has previously said his client cannot get a fair trial because of media publicity about his client.

He is now seeking a permanent stay in proceedings that, if successful, would bring an end to the case.

Justice Woolford set the argument down for July.

Rewa's DNA was found at the scene, but two juries failed to reach a unanimous verdict on the murder charge.

The Attorney General issued a stay 20 years ago, meaning no further prosecution of Rewa would go ahead.

But after Teina Pora's convictions were quashed by the Privy Council, attorney general David Parker effectively lifted the stay.

Mr Chambers challenged that decision, but a decision released last month by chief High Court judge Justice Venning confirmed the Attorney General could lift a stay.

Justice Venning ruled there was no procedural bar to lifting a stay. He found that while the decision to lift a stay could be reviewed by the court, he declined to review this particular decision.

Pora's convictions for Ms Burdett's murder were quashed by the Privy Council in 2015. He was convicted after a false confession.

The judgement also provided insight into the Solicitor General Una Jagose's reasons to try Rewa for a third time and were set out in full in Justice Venning's decision.

Ms Jagose said after Mr Pora's convictions were quashed, no one had been held accountable for the murder and there was sufficient evidence to support the murder charge against Rewa. There was also public interest in the case.

Justice Venning said although third trials were rare, they had happened before.

Rewa's case will come back to the High Court next month where Rewa's lawyer is expected to notify the court on whether there are any other pre-trial issues. That could include an application to dismiss the prosecution.

A trial has been set down for eight weeks, beginning in February next year.

- By Edward Gay

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Beauden Barrett during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.Photosport.nz

Thousands of All Blacks fans unload on ESPN writer after outrageous NFL claim

2
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Most read story: ESPN writer claims USA would 'dominate rugby' if NFL stars played


3
Swarm of earthquakes near Kawerau on June 5 2018

'My nan in Kawerau said she’s taken all her photos off the wall' - Bay of Plenty rocked by 'swarm of quake activity'

4
NatWest 6 Nations Championship Round 3, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 24/2/2018 Ireland vs Wales Ireland's Bundee Aki with Dan Biggar and Gareth Davies of Wales Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

World no. 2 Ireland want to 'put down a marker' against 'big dog' Wallabies on home turf

00:18
5
The Crown Range, Lindis Pass and road from Te Anau to Milford Sound are closed due to snow.

Watch: Dunedin and parts of the South Island wake up to heavy blanket of snow, flight delays and road closures


Malcolm Rewa in the dock at the High Court in Auckland in December 2017.

Malcolm Rewa seeks to avoid third murder trial over death of Susan Burdett

Rewa's lawyer says his client can't get a fair trial due to the amount of publicity surrounding the case.


Beauden Barrett during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.Photosport.nz

Thousands of All Blacks fans unload on ESPN writer after outrageous NFL claim

Yesterday Kevin Van Valkenburg ignited furious debate. Today he was back pedalling.

04:57
Whena Owen hit the streets of Northcote with one week left in the by-election.

Northcote by-election: Legalising euthanasia, putting abortion into the Health Act and why they're the best person to be NZ's newest MP

1 NEWS talks to the candidates vying for the Auckland electorate job.


00:31
The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

Most watched: Rieko Ioane sports black eye at All Blacks training after Blues bust-up

The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

00:18
The Crown Range, Lindis Pass and road from Te Anau to Milford Sound are closed due to snow.

Watch: Dunedin and parts of the South Island wake up to heavy blanket of snow, flight delays and road closures

A heavy snow watch is still in place for Canterbury, Fiordland, Southland and Otago.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 