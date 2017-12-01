 

Malaysia taking return of 27 fallen Kiwi soldiers very seriously: 'These people have died in support of their independence'

The details of next year's repatriation of 27 fallen Kiwi soldiers buried in Malaysia is a "big issue" for the South East Asian country according to the NZ Defence Force hierarchy.

Defence Force Air Vice-Marshal Kevin Short said Malaysian military were providing support for the removal of Kiwi soldiers buried there.
Source: 1 NEWS

Appearing before the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade select committee yesterday, the NZ Defence Force announced 27 New Zealand soldiers, and one child, buried in Malaysia will be transported back home around the July, August, September period of 2018.

The 27 New Zealand soldiers died during the Malayan Emergency when the Malayan Communist Party attempted to overthrow the British colonial administration of Malaya between 1948-60.

Speaking to the committee, Defence Force Air Vice-Marshal Kevin Short said the Malaysian military were very conscious of the sacrifice of the buried New Zealand soldiers to their sovereignty, and were closely involved in the practical details of the repatriation. 

"The Malaysian armed forces are providing significant logistic, security and forensic support to us for the disinterment and we're very grateful for their assistance," Vice-Marshal Short said.

"In fact is is a big issue for Malaysia because they recognise that these people have died in support of their independence as it were, so we expect a very large event once they are interred, before they leave Malaysia.

"And when I say large event, very senior minister and people from defence as part of a ceremony before they return home."

New Zealand soldiers were prominently involved in the Commonwealth effort to defeat the communist insurgency.

Vice-Marshal Short said the timing of the repatriation in the third quarter of next year was due to sensitivity to Islamic observance issues within Malaysia such as Ramadan, and trying to avoid the north eastern monsoon season in Malaysia.   

The previous Government in March this year allocated $10 million towards the repatriation process.

But, Vice-Marshal Short said he believed the procedure would fall well within those funds.

Former soldiers Paul Thomas and Andrew Peters initiated the return of fallen New Zealand soldiers buried in countries overseas with a petition to previous government.

