Malaysia reports positive Covid-19 test for traveller arriving from New Zealand

According to Malaysian media, the country's health ministry has reported a traveller arriving from New Zealand has tested positive for Covid-19.

A doctor takes a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19. Source: Associated Press

A New Straits Times article states that one of the 629 new cases in Malaysia today was a Malaysian returning from New Zealand.

According to the NZ Herald, New Zealand's Ministry of Health said it reported a case of a New Zealander returning to Malaysia who tested positive for Covid-19 in September.

The Ministry of Health told the media outlet it has not yet been contacted by the Malaysian authorities about any new positive cases.