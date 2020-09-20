TODAY |

Malaysia reports positive Covid-19 test for traveller arriving from New Zealand

Source:  1 NEWS

According to Malaysian media, the country's health ministry has reported a traveller arriving from New Zealand has tested positive for Covid-19.

A doctor takes a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19. Source: Associated Press

A New Straits Times article states that one of the 629 new cases in Malaysia today was a Malaysian returning from New Zealand.

According to the NZ Herald, New Zealand's Ministry of Health said it reported a case of a New Zealander returning to Malaysia who tested positive for Covid-19 in September.

The Ministry of Health told the media outlet it has not yet been contacted by the Malaysian authorities about any new positive cases.

It comes as there are three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation in New Zealand today and no cases in the community.

