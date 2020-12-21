Making crochet reindeer among the ways NZ's prison inmates have been spreading Christmas cheer

Inmates at prisons across the country have been making crochet toys, donating home-grown produce, and collecting presents as they aim to spread some Christmas cheer.

Men at Invercargill Prison crocheted the reindeer for children of prisoners in the local area Source: 1 NEWS

Men at Invercargill Prison crocheted the reindeer for children of prisoners in the local area, while male inmates at Otago Corrections Facility made wooden toys for children spending Christmas in hospital.

Produce grown in prisons across the country has also been donated to food banks and charities, including the Salvation Army and Christchurch City Mission.

Staff at prisons and Community Corrections offices across the country have also collected gifts for both children of prisoners and local charities.

“Christmas gives people in prison the opportunity to give back, which we know provides a sense of purpose and pride and helps them feel connected to the community. This can be an important step towards making positive changes in their lives,” Corrections National Commissioner Rachel Leota said.

“I’d like to acknowledge our frontline staff who will be working this Christmas. Thank you for your commitment to making a difference for the people we manage and keeping our prisons and communities safe throughout the holiday period.”

The approximately 8,550 people in prisons across NZ will be given the same meals on Christmas Day, with a lunch of roast chicken and vegetables, while corned beef and salad sandwiches will be served for dinner.

“Christmas day is much the same as any other day in prison, but where possible we offer additional sports and other activities.