Makeshift container for rent in Wellington was consented but extra structures 'not on approved plan'

Wellington City Council is investigating a shipping container listed as a rental property for $390 per week online.
The makeshift property was listed as a one-bedroom unit in Johnsonville, Wellington, for $390 on Trade Me, before it was removed by the website.
In the initial advert, images show the container unit apparently positioned in the backyard of another building, with a grassy patch described as "possible car park for one car".
It doesn't have a smoke alarm, according to the ad — something required by law in rental properties.
Today the Wellington City Council confirmed to 1 NEWS it's investigating the property after concerns were raised.
Media manager Richard MacLean says the work on the original container was consented and inspected but it doesn't yet have a code of compliance certificate.
"However the garden shed used as a laundry and the lean-to structure seen in the photo are not on the approved plans – so we will be sending staff to have a look at that issue."
The structure's consent was granted under the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) National Multi-Use Approval scheme, MacLean says.
"This means that if the plans match what has been nationally approved by MBIE, then Council must accept them. "
The rental advert sparked outrage and attention around the world, featuring in UK media as "audacious" and the "world's worst rental".