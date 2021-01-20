TODAY |

Makeshift container for rent in Wellington was consented but extra structures 'not on approved plan'

Source:  1 NEWS

Wellington City Council is investigating a shipping container listed as a rental property for $390 per week online.

A container home listed for rent as a one-bedroom property in Wellington. Source: Trade Me

The makeshift property was listed as a one-bedroom unit in Johnsonville, Wellington, for $390 on Trade Me, before it was removed by the website.

In the initial advert, images show the container unit apparently positioned in the backyard of another building, with a grassy patch described as "possible car park for one car".

It doesn't have a smoke alarm, according to the ad — something required by law in rental properties.

Today the Wellington City Council confirmed to 1 NEWS it's investigating the property after concerns were raised.

Media manager Richard MacLean says the work on the original container was consented and inspected but it doesn't yet have a code of compliance certificate.

"However the garden shed used as a laundry and the lean-to structure seen in the photo are not on the approved plans – so we will be sending staff to have a look at that issue."

The structure's consent was granted under the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) National Multi-Use Approval scheme, MacLean says.

"This means that if the plans match what has been nationally approved by MBIE, then Council must accept them. "

The rental advert sparked outrage and attention around the world, featuring in UK media as "audacious" and the "world's worst rental".

