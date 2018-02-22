 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Makes me so proud' – Jacinda Ardern congratulates NZer of the Year Kristine Bartlett

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has talked about how proud she is of equal pay champion Kristine Bartlett for winning the 2018 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Award tonight.

Ms Bartlett won the honour for helping thousands of women and low-paid workers gain equal pay.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ardern gave her thoughts on the winner to 1 NEWS reporter Chris Chang.

"There is so much that's special about Kristine and the fact that she has won this award tonight, here is someone that has slogged away in her role, but is so under recognised.

"It makes me so proud to see her now being recognised," she said.

The kind-hearted Kiwi won the award for changing the lives of thousands of New Zealand women and low-paid workers, when she successfully secured landmark equal pay legislation for caregivers in the aged-care sector.

Ms Bartlett was overcome with emotion after winning the prestigious award.
Source: 1 NEWS

The rest-home carer of 24 years was the face of the challenging campaign for pay equity on behalf of 55,000 low-paid, mainly female care and support workers.

The other finalists for the title of Kiwibank 2018 New Zealander of the Year were mental health advocate Mike King and microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles.

Ms Bartlett changed the lives of thousands last year by securing landmark equal pay legislation for caregivers in the aged-care sector.
Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier in the evening the other awards were won by those listed below:

• University of Auckland Young New Zealander of the Year: David Cameron (Auckland)
• Metlifecare Senior New Zealander of the Year: Kim Workman (Lower Hutt)
• Mitre 10 Community of the Year: Canterbury Charitable Hospital Trust (Christchurch)
• Sanitarium Innovator of the Year: Team New Zealand Design Team (Auckland)
• Kiwibank Local Hero of the Year: Ricky Houghton (Kaitaia)

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:36
1
Ms Bartlett won the honour for helping thousands of women and low-paid workers gain equal pay.

'Makes me so proud' – Jacinda Ardern congratulates NZer of the Year Kristine Bartlett

01:03
2
This vision shows why State Highway One is unlikely to be reopened until at least the middle of next week.

Watch: Dramatic aerial vision shows massive slips blocking SH1 near Kaikoura, putting it out of action for at least a week

01:40
3
Ms Bartlett was overcome with emotion after winning the prestigious award.

Equal pay champion Kristine Bartlett named 2018 New Zealander of the Year

00:14
4
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Young stars bag New Zealand's first two Winter Olympic medals in 26 years

00:15
5
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years


01:40
Ms Bartlett was overcome with emotion after winning the prestigious award.

Equal pay champion Kristine Bartlett named 2018 New Zealander of the Year

Ms Bartlett changed the lives of thousands last year by securing landmark equal pay legislation for caregivers in the aged-care sector.

04:02
The Seven Sharp host is on a mission to get to know the candidates for National Party leader better.

'Would you share my toothbrush?' Jeremy Wells speed dates both Simon Bridges and Amy Adams

The Seven Sharp host is on a mission to get to know the candidates for National Party leader better.

01:04
A group of six dolphins were enjoying some human companionship at Matauri Bay today.

Watch: 'Only in New Zealand!' Lucky swimmers surrounded by playful dolphins in shallows at Northland beach

Auckland resident Joe Hickey was visiting Matauri Bay with his mother, who is on holiday from England, when the magical moment occurred.

00:14
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi teen Nico Porteous wins NZ's second bronze medal on sensational day at Winter Olympics

Porteous, 16, secured third place with fellow Kiwi Beau-James Wells finishing in fourth place at the men's freeski halfpipe final.

Photos of the five National Party MPs in contention for the role of National Party leader

10 quick questions: The National Party leadership contenders

Find out what they were like at school and the most courageous thing they've ever done.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 