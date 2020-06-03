'Make them feel part of our society' - Dr Bloomfield reminds Kiwis that Covid-19 patients pose no risk

Dr Ashley Bloomfield is asking Kiwis to be inclusive of recovered Covid-19 patients, with some saying they are being treated as though they are still unwell.

The Director-General of Health says he’s had correspondence with Covid-19 patients who have fully recovered from the virus, but say they are having trouble being accepted as they go about their daily lives.

In today’s Covid-19 media briefing Dr Bloomfield said he wanted to reaffirm that those people are no longer infectious and are safe to be around.

“If people are recovered, they have got over the infection, they can go about their daily lives including attending appointments and going to work and to other places they are no longer a risk to others.

“So please do be kind and make them feel a part of our society. There is no stigma around having had Covid-19. If you’ve come across people with Covid-19 infection, please be inclusive.”

The Ministry of Health describes a recovered cases as someone who had the virus for at least 10 days and and have not shown symptoms for 48 hours.

Patients also have to have been cleared as recovered by the person monitoring their symptoms.