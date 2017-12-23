'Make sure it's a gift that's really wanted' - SPCA warns of giving kittens as Christmas gifts

They are cute and almost irresistibly cuddly, but the SPCA is urging people not to give kittens and puppies as Christmas gifts.

The SPCA said every year kittens and puppies are returned, simply because the recipient doesn't want the animal or know how to care for it.

SPCA Wellington general manager Ros Alsford said the SPCA always try and find an alternative.

"We get quite creative, we can ask people if they would like to buy a voucher perhaps, so the recipient can choose their own animal for Christmas."

The problem is worse at this time of year as thousands of stray kittens are being born at the same time.

New Zealand has more than 1 million cats living in our homes and another 200,000 that are stray and feral, who wreak havoc with the wildlife.

The SPCA de-sexes all the kittens it receives.

Ms Alsford said it's important these kittens do get de-sexed: "We see so many stray animals come through the centres each year and it's quite sad.

"For such a simple amount of money people can have their animals de-sexed and it will stop the unwanted litters being born in the community."

The SPCA is working to re-home stray cats in places like cat cafes, where visitors can spend time with them or even take one home.

Neko Ngeru cat café employee Rochelle O'Connor says she is a cat servant.

"I have a great job of serving people and serving cats, helping the rescue organisations find home is a really rewarding thing.

"Helping people enjoy cats, finding a cat for their home, or if they can't have a cat in their home but they just love cats, providing a place for them to be in a homey environment."