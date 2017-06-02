 

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

Source:

Associated Press

Top European leaders pledged Thursday to keep fighting against global warming as US President Donald Trump announced he was pulling out of the Paris climate accord, they but rejected his suggestion that the deal could later be renegotiated.

The leaders of France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement that they regretted the United States' decision to withdraw from the accord, but affirmed "our strongest commitment" to implement its measures and encouraged "all our partners to speed up their action to combat climate change."

While Trump said the United States would be willing to rejoin the accord if it could obtain more favourable terms, the three European leaders said the agreement cannot be renegotiated, "since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economics."

President Emmanuel Macron of France repeated that belief in an English-language speech from the Elysee presidential palace, unprecedented from a French president in an address at home. He said, "I do respect this decision but I do think it is an actual mistake both for the US and for our planet."

Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump's decision to come to France and work there.
Source: Associated Press

"Wherever we live, whoever we are, we all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again," Macron added.

The European Union's top climate change official, Miguel Arias Canente, said in a statement that Trump's decision to leave the Paris accord made it "a sad day for the global community," adding that the bloc "deeply regrets the unilateral decision."

Canete also predicted that the EU would seek new alliances from the world's largest economies to the most vulnerable island states, as well as US businesses and individuals supportive of the accord.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the US withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement "a major disappointment" and said it was "crucial that the United States remains a leader on environmental issues," according to his spokesman.

The president said the deal is unfair to America, and he will attempt to re-enter the deal on more favourable terms.
Source: Associated Press

Norway's largest pension fund with $83 billion in assets under its management said it would continue to invest in renewable energy despite the American president's decision, saying in a statement that "Donald Trump is jumping off a train that has already left the station."

Chief executive Odd Arild Grefstad cited the growth of renewable energy in US states such as Texas, New York and California as signs that "the world has started the transition from fossil to a renewable economy."

In Mexico, former President Vicente Fox criticised Trump's move, saying on Twitter: "He's declaring war on the planet itself."

Fox, who has clashed with Trump since last year's presidential campaign, said the US leader's decision "condemns this generation and those to come" and would leave "a dark legacy just to satisfy your greediness."

