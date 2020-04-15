'Make the most of the time together' - Suzy Cato's message to parents as remote learning kicks off

Iconic kids' entertainer Suzy Cato has kicked off her triumphant return to TV, heading up the Government's new remote learning programme today.

But things have changed a bit since she hosted Suzy's World all those years ago.

While Ms Cato was preparing her remote learning debut, her two children were settling into their own remote learning in their dining room.

She told Seven Sharp they're the "average Kiwi family with average Kiwi kids", bringing with it the "niggles and things like that you get in a family".

"The same as any other family working from home, somebody wants something to eat the moment you're sitting down to a Zoom call or something like that!"

For other families settling into the new home learning routine, Ms Cato has a bit of advice.

"The biggest thing to remember is just to relax, to chill out and make the most of the time together," she says.

"I think we can afford to be a little bit more relaxed at the moment, the kids are going to have plenty of time to catch up and the schools are going to ensure that."

More than just the schoolwork, she says parents should think about other things they're teaching their children during the lockdown, especially indirectly.

"As parents we are automatic role models, so I think what we need to be role modelling and teach our kids is how to cope in a situation like this. Resilience is a big thing."

Home Learning Papa Kāinga TV has been set up on Freeview channel 7 and Sky channel 502, taking over the former TVNZ2 + 1 channel.

Specific Te Reo Māori and Pacific content is also being broadcast on Māori Television, on Freeview channel 5 or Sky channel 82.