Most New Zealand households could snag an extra $1200 simply by selling stuff they don’t need online, TradeMe staff say.

Your playlist will load after this ad

From Victorian kerosene lamps, Cabbage Patch dolls, vintage cameras and Smurf collectibles, there are a number of ways to increase your chances of making cash online.

Millie from TradeMe told TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp there are a lot of things to consider when selling online, from taking multiple photographs to being honest.