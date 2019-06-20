Majority of young Aucklanders want voting to be compulsory, new survey finds

Nearly 60 per cent of young Aucklanders say voting should be compulsory, despite a 45 per cent turnout for the demographic in 2016’s local elections — the second lowest of all age groups.

Auckland Council’s pre-election survey of 417 people aged 25 to 34 found they were more in favour than any other age group for compulsory voting at 57.7 per cent. Additionally, 29.2 per cent of those in the demographic were against it and 13.1 per cent said they did not know.

Otago University law professor Andrew Geddis said he hoped the survey results encourage people to talk about why voting is important.

"Only 38.5 per cent of [all] Aucklanders voted at the last election, yet more than half are now calling for mandatory voting," he said.

"It’s clear most Aucklanders are concerned about low turnout and want to see measures taken."

The survey also found 72.8 per cent of 25- to 34-year-olds intended to vote.

Auckland Council General Manager of Democracy Services Marguerite Delbet said more people say they intend to vote than actually do.

"We have a dedicated elections team working to make sure Aucklanders follow through with their intentions," she said.

She said the team will be partnering with youth vote organisations such as RockEnrol, as well as encouraging diverse communities, including young people, to stand for positions.

Ms Delbet said this would encourage more youth to vote as they can have someone they "identify and have an affinity with".

RockEnrol co-founder Laura O’Connell Rapira said the limited representation of young people in elected positions made it difficult for youth to see local government as a way to have their voices heard. In 2016, less than one per cent of councillors around the country were under 30.