Majority of women working in NZ film industry have experienced sexual harassment on the job - study

More than 60 percent of women in New Zealand's film industry have experienced sexual harassment at work, usually by someone senior to them, according to a survey.

The Screen Women's Action Group (SWAG) has held two forums in Auckland and Wellington to "break the silence" around the issue, says spokeswoman Emma Slade.

The forums heard from women across the industry that unacceptable behaviour - from creepy comments and jokes through to sexual assault - were part of a culture that had to change, she said.

"We think it requires an awareness campaign that that helps people understand exactly what sexual harassment is and how damaging it is."

Ms Slade said a snapshot survey SWAG is running alongside their forums has shown that so far 66 per cent of respondents had encountered sexual harassment, usually by a person senior to them at work.

"We will be writing up the recommendations from the forums and expect swift, united and coherent action from industry leadership to implement widespread changes," Ms Slade said.