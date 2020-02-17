Majority of Kiwis think Government has responded appropriately to coronavirus, poll finds

A majority of New Zealanders think the Government has responded appropriately to the covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll shows.

Those polled were asked: "Do you think the New Zealand Government has responded appropriately to the coronavirus outbreak?"

Sixty-two per cent said 'yes', 25 per cent disagreed and 12 per cent did not know.

Those who were more likely than average to think the Government responded appropriately to the outbreak were Labour Party supporters, people with an annual household income between $100,001 and $150,000 and women aged 55 and over.

Those who were more likely than average to think the Government did not respond appropriately were National Party supporters.

Today, the Prime Minister announced $11 million will go towards helping the tourism sector impacted by coronavirus disruption.

The virus has had multiple economic and trade implications on New Zealand, with Ms Ardern last week outlining the negative impact it has had on forestry, education and tourism.

Today, Stats NZ population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said that "recent travel restrictions due to the novel coronavirus are expected to further affect the number of visitor arrivals from China, at least in the short term".

China has reported 1770 deaths since the outbreak began, according to the Associated Press.

Between February 8 to 12, 1004 eligible voters were polled by landline (402) and mobile phone (602). The maximum sampling error is approximately ±3.1%-points at the 95% confidence level.