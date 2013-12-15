Majority of Kiwis favour ban on adverts for prescription meds, survey shows

The majority of New Zealanders want advertisements for prescription medicines to be banned, according to a newly released Consumer NZ survey.

The survey found 57 per cent of Kiwis supported a ban on prescription medicine advertising while only 15 per cent thought drug advertising should continue.

The 57 per cent who supported a ban were in favour of an independent health information service that could provide advice about treatment options.

“We’ve been calling for these ads to be banned because they don’t provide consumers with good information and they increase the risk of medicines being overprescribed,” Consumer NZ head of research Jessica Wilson said.

One in eight consumers said an advertisement had prompted them to ask for a prescription medicine from their doctor or other health professional.

Of those, 45 per cent got the prescription they requested, while 21 per cent received a prescription for another medicine.

New Zealand and the US are the only countries in the developed world where direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription medicines is allowed, Ms Wilson said.

The Ministry of Health has been consulting on whether the law should continue to allow medicine advertising as part of a review of the Medicines Act.