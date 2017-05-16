Majority of evacuees allowed to return to school and homes after Hastings gas leak

The majority of people who had to evacuate from their properties due to a "large gas leak" in Hastings are able to return to their school, homes or businesses.

A Fire Service spokesperson told 1 NEWS a gas main in Orchard Road which had ruptured after being struck by a digger.

Police said they have been assisting Fire since 10am today.

Police have given the all clear for students, teachers and residents to return Camberley School, as well as properties on Orchard Road and Kiwi Street which were evacuated earlier today.

A section of Orchard Road between Canning Road and Murray Place remains cordoned off while the fire service completes the work, according to police.

Powerco contractors are dealing with the gas leak said the gas main supplied a "significant number of industrial customers" who are affected while the repairs are made.

A Google Earth image showing the Orchard Road area in Hastings Source: DigitalGlobe/GoogleData/SIO/NOAA/US Navy/GEBCO/Landsat/Copernicus