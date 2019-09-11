TODAY |

Majority of Auckland Council pools re-opening today after Covid-19 closures

Source:  1 NEWS

The majority of the Auckland Council’s pools will open today for lane swimming and water-walking only as part of social distancing and water conservation efforts.

Showers at facilities will be closed in a bid to save water with the public asked to shower at home.

Each pool will also manage the number of customers allowed in the water at a given time to ensure appropriate physical distancing.

Cleaning procedures have also been enhanced and the appropriate safety measures are in place to ensure the wellbeing of customers and staff, the council said on its website.

Spa pools will be open at some sites if they are large enough to allow for good social distancing to take place while other facilities, such as saunas and steam rooms remain closed until further notice.

Moana-Nui-a-Kiwa Pool and Leisure Centre in Mangere is expected to reopen on Saturday while Birkenhead and Ōtara pool and leisure centres will remain closed until further notice due to staffing challenges.

Full list of facilities opening today:

Papatoetoe Centennial Pools, Albany Stadium Pool, Glenfield Pool and Leisure Centre, Lloyd Elsmore Pool and Leisure Centre, Manurewa Pool and Leisure Centre, Stanmore Bay Pool and Leisure Centre, Takapuna Pool and Leisure Centre, Tepid Baths and West Wave Pool and Leisure Centre, Beach Haven Sports Centres and ActivZone in Glenfield.


New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
