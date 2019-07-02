Major water main break leads to wastewater dumping into Lake Taupō

A major water main break in Taupō has led to warnings for residents to stay out of the lake and avoid flushing toilets.

The Taupō District Council posted warnings to Facebook accompanied by a picture of the damage.

"Unfortunately there has been a major water main break on the lake front that has created a large washout into the lake.

"It is a main pipe that goes under the bridge to Nukuhau and we are getting a number of reports of no water and low pressure," part of the post reads.

The council has also advised people not to flush their toilets, or use showers and stay out of Lake Taupō.

"The water main broke just after 2pm causing a large washout on the lakefront.

"About an hour later the footpath collapsed and took out a wastewater pipe causing an unknown quantity of wastewater to enter the lake," the council said.

One lane of Lake Terrace heading into town is closed between Ruapehu Street and Ferry Road.