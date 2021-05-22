Major turn out as Bluff's Oyster Festival makes a triumphant return

It’s a much-needed boost for the Southland economy this weekend with thousands descending on Bluff for the annual oyster festival.

Covid-19 forced the festival to be cancelled last year so the elite are desperate to shuck their stuff in record time.

The event has been so popular this year that tickets sold out within an hour.

Today, those 4000 people set out to enjoy the southern delicacy.

It’s poised to inject a welcomed boost of $4 million into the local economy.

