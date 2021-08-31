'Major stuff-up' - Patient in Middlemore surgical ward tests positive for Covid-19

A man who shared a room with three others in a surgical ward at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19.

Middlemore Hospital s already under serious pressure due to staffing shortages. Source: Local Democracy Reporting

An employee at the hospital confirmed the case to 1 NEWS Sunday evening.

Three men are in the room at the Edmund Hillary Block ward, one of them is a 91-year-old who told 1 NEWS a fourth man was admitted around 7am this morning.

The elderly man, who does not want to be named, said the person was "sneezing and coughing and made us all worried".

He explained that at about 10:30am Sunday "a few doctors came in to check him out".

Having overheard the conversation with the doctors it became clear to everyone else in the room that he had Covid symptoms.

"They checked if he had a cough, he had a fever, could not smell or taste and quite frankly – his symptoms were very unpleasant," the elderly patient told 1 NEWS.

"The three of us in the room were horrified," he said.

"They gave him a test, we knew he’d been tested because we heard the conversation.

"He stayed in his bed and slept a lot."

The elderly patient said around 3:30pm two nurses in full PPE arrived and took him away.

"At 5pm a nurse came in and said the room is going to be locked down. The ward seemed to empty out at about 3pm. Even though there were no visitors, everything went quiet in the ward."

The three patients remaining in the room are expected to be tested in several days and say they've "been locked in".



“I’m 91 – I’m an ill man and seriously at risk. It was so damned obvious when we saw him in the room

“I feel it’s negligence," he said.

"How did he get admitted into the Edmund Hillary block with three others let alone the fourth floor?"

The 91-year-old man and a 30-year-old man in the same room are both fully vaccinated, while the third patient is not.

The man's daughter, who wishes to remain anonymous to protect her father's identity, told 1 NEWS she could not believe Middlemore Hospital allowed the situation to happen.

"This is a major stuff-up on Middlemore’s part. I have family world-wide and they are spitting bricks," she said.

“My family are concerned that this has had an effect on my father. This should never had happened. It’s a procedural issue.

“For a specialist to come in and do his rounds and pick it up, - it’s incompetence at the highest level.”

She said she could not comprehend why the hospital allowed the Covid-positive case to remain in a room with three other people while he was awaiting his test results.

"There was at least 4-6 hours between the time he took to take the test and the time it took for it to become positive," she said her father had relayed.

Her father had been admitted to the ward on Friday afternoon after being transferred from the Emergency Department.

A family member of the 91-year-old patient relayed what had happened to ACT leader David Seymour whom they have known for over 15 years.

He was critical of how the incident was dealt with at Middlemore, according to the family's reports.

“Firstly, we understand how much pressure doctors and nurses are under at the moment, it’s winter, there’s Covid and there are enormous shortages of skilled people, partly due to the border being closed,” Seymour told 1 NEWS.

“The second thing, surely Middlemore must have a process of triage to keep Covid patients away from other patients in a hospital setting.

“Third, if he was symptomatic enough to test, they should have separated him from the other patients while he waited for test results.

“Most of us follow the rules to the letter of the law, but to think there would be so much carelessness in a hospital, it will frustrate people who have been desperately following the rules.

“The sad irony is that because these patients were exposed to the Covid case they now won't see their families for two weeks because they’ll be isolating. They may be facing very serious medical challenges which this just adds extra stress to,” Seymour says.