Major South Auckland health clinic to get $211 million for upgrade

South Auckland's super clinic Manukau Health Park is set to receive a $211.4 million funding boost.

It will see four new theatres, 20 recovery beds, a new centralised sterile services unit and 40 new clinical outpatient spaces.

The funding will also see a new radiology hub created, an integrated breast screening service and an expanded renal dialysis hub. 

Health Minister David Clark said the increased capacity at the Manukau site could help free up capacity at Middlemore Hospital for acute services. 

"We've also committed $35 million for recladding at Manukau Elective Surgical Hospital at the Manukau Health Park.

"Also at Middlemore Hospital’s McIndoe building and we've committed an additional $20 million for core infrastructure works at Middlemore Hospital."

