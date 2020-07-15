TODAY |

Major slip on SH8 near Cromwell causes traffic to back up

A major slip has caused traffic to back up on a main highway link in Central Otago.

Cromwell slip. Source: 1 NEWS

Two helicopters have been brought in to help clear the slip at State Highway 8 near Cromwell, after a large section of earth slid down the hillside towards the road. 

The road is down to one lane and work is expected to continue this week.

Waka Kotahi Transport Agency said delays could be expected, and the slip was about 30 metres long, 20 metres wide, and 15 metres deep.

Geotechnical staff are on-site to assess the slip.

