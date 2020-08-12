TODAY |

Major sewer blockage disrupts traffic in Gisborne

Source: 

Fat and rags have almost completely blocked a Gisborne sewer - the city's second major blockage in just a few weeks.

A 250-metre blockage was discovered by the Gisborne District Council while checking the sewer network for fat-filled sewer mains. Source: Gisborne District Council

In July, a "fatberg" outside a Mobil petrol station on Wainui Rd caused traffic problems.

The council has discovered another one after checking the sewer network for fat-filled sewer mains.

Gisborne District Council director of community lifelines David Wilson said it would take more work and cost more to clear than the last blockage.

The sewer main is near Sponge Bay and council staff would be working there most of this week. Traffic will be asked to slow during the work.

The blockage could extend for 250 metres.

Wilson said the pipe is so restricted the team cannot get a camera into it.

"It's another reminder that we need to be aware of what we're flushing or dropping down our sinks," Wilson said.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Gisborne
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Lotto Powerball hits must-win $50 million jackpot after no one strikes $43m prize
2
Auckland family who tested positive to Covid-19 have connections across city
3
Agitated Christchurch customer threatens supermarket worker over Covid-19 restrictions - 'I'll punch you in the f***ing head'
4
Nearly 300 people being treated as workplace close contacts of Auckland family with Covid-19
5
Judith Collins tells Aussie media NZ Government is 'useless', has achieved 'almost nothing'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Covid-19 restrictions may stay in place longer than three days, experts say

Airline catering company cuts 450 jobs
01:59

Jacinda Ardern makes it mandatory for businesses to display Covid-19 tracer app QR code
00:34

Agitated Christchurch customer threatens supermarket worker over Covid-19 restrictions - 'I'll punch you in the f***ing head'