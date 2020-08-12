Major sewer blockage disrupts traffic in Gisborne

Fat and rags have almost completely blocked a Gisborne sewer - the city's second major blockage in just a few weeks.

A 250-metre blockage was discovered by the Gisborne District Council while checking the sewer network for fat-filled sewer mains. Source: Gisborne District Council

In July, a "fatberg" outside a Mobil petrol station on Wainui Rd caused traffic problems.

The council has discovered another one after checking the sewer network for fat-filled sewer mains.

Gisborne District Council director of community lifelines David Wilson said it would take more work and cost more to clear than the last blockage.

The sewer main is near Sponge Bay and council staff would be working there most of this week. Traffic will be asked to slow during the work.

The blockage could extend for 250 metres.

Wilson said the pipe is so restricted the team cannot get a camera into it.