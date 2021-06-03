TODAY |

Major route to West Coast reopens after motorists stymied for days by flooding

Source:  1 NEWS

A major route to the West Coast closed by the recent Canterbury floods has reopened.

Your playlist will load after this ad

State Highway 73 though Arthur’s Pass between Springfield and Castle Hill was inaccessible for much of the past week. Source: Breakfast

State Highway 73 through Arthur's Pass between Springfield and Castle Hill was inaccessible for much of the past week.

A slip that forced its closure has now been cleared.

It's one of only a handful of routes into the West Coast and the only link from Mid Canterbury.

Meanwhile, a decision on truck access to the flood-damaged Ashburton Bridge is expected today. 

The disruption to the vital route is causing delivery delays, affecting goods supplies and leaving gaps on supermarket shelves. 

More stress testing was carries out last night to ensure the bridge is safe. 

For now, only light traffic can travel across at a reduced speed. 

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
West Coast
Transport
Weather News
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Human bones found near Prince Harry and Meghan's home
2
Whakaari/White Island eruption hearing to be streamed around the world today
3
Four years of court battles over after Waiheke Island marina developer and campaigners settle
4
No checks being made on beneficiaries paid by Government to move to start new jobs
5
Devon Conway lights up Lord's with sensational century on debut for Black Caps
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:01

Closing arguments made in case of three Hāwera police officers accused of manslaughter

01:40

Canterbury man, 108, receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Marsden Point oil refinery workers fear major job losses as shutdown looms
02:00

Signs looking good for bumper ski season in southern tourist towns