Major roads affected after wild weather hits South Island

Snow is expected to hit southern and eastern parts of the South Island this morning as several major South Island roads were affected by snow and ice this morning.

A heavy snow warning is in place for Canterbury south of the Rangitata River, and North Otago, with significant snow falls expected above 500 metres, MetService said. A heavy snow watch remains in place for the remainder of Canterbury south of Rangiora, Central Otago and Dunedin.

A road snow warning is also in place for Lewis Pass (SH7), Lindis Pass (SH8), Crown Range Road, and Milford Road (SH94) from this morning to later this afternoon, according to MetService. Further snow may affect the roads later in the day.

Snow showers are expected to affect the Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1) from this afternoon.

A heavy rain watch is also in force for parts of central and southern New Zealand, including below the snow level for areas expecting heavy snow.

Meanwhile, several roads on the West Coast have restrictions in place, including SH37 from Arthur's Pass to Otira which is closed to all vehicles, and SH73 from Springfield to Arthur's Pass (Porter's Pass) which is closed to towing vehicles, the New Zealand Transport Agency said on Twitter.

Snow in Arthur’s Pass this morning. Source: Canterbury Snow and Weather Watch/Facebook
