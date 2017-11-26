Major road north to Blenheim set to open one year after Kaikoura quake

A year after the Kaikoura earthquake devastated the region, a major road north to Blenheim is set to open.

The road south of Kaikoura is now open but the northern road to Blenheim remains closed to the public until December 15.

The NCTIR Express is helping Kaikoura residents take a sneak peek at the latest developments.

Locals can board every Sunday for the next three weeks to see parts of the new northern road being built.

NCTIR stakeholder Anton Drazevic says: "There's a lot of emotion around what they're seeing and there's expectation now of what it will look like when it's complete. A lot of excitement about what the future holds for the north and for Kaikoura."

A crew of more than 1,700 have been working on the road since last year, repairing almost 200 kilometres of road and securing 85 landslides.

Another dramatic transformation can be seen in Half Moon Bay, where the seabed has risen four metres in places and its surface is covered by rocks.