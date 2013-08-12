 

Major problems reported with upgrade of Defence Force frigates

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

The $491 million upgrade of the Defence Force frigates is in trouble.

The Government today released an update on its major projects and revealed five of those are facing major difficulties.

New Zealand frigate Te Mana

Source: 1 NEWS

The Interim Major Projects Performance Report looks at 53 projects with a combined whole-of-life cost of $37 billion.

The frigate upgrade, which aims to upgrade and restore the surveillance and combat capabilities of the ships, has slipped at least eight months behind schedule.

It'll see Te Mana and Te Kaha undergo a massive weapons and communications systems upgrade in Canada.

Other problems with the rollout, which work was due to begin on early this year, have been withheld by Treasury officials.

That project has been labelled "red" which Treasury defines it as having major problems with the budget, schedule, quality and/or benefits which "don’t appear manageable or resolvable without changes being made".

Other projects struggling

Four other projects have been put into the Amber/Red category – one level below.

One of those is the National Bowel Screening Programme which aims to reduce the mortality rate from bowel cancer.

It may face delays because of work still being done on the business case.

Nationwide bowel cancer screening has finally been given the green light, but it’ll start small.

Source: 1 NEWS

Treasury has admitted its new IT system for the Department of Internal Affairs may not be the best value for money option and more work is needed on the costs and benefits of the rollout.

Plans to build an agriculture/research hub at Lincoln University in a partnership with AgResearch are struggling due to financial problems with a key partner and some benefits being unclear. Delays are also now likely.

And Te Puni Kokiri's Maori Land Service, which aims to support Maori land owners to strengthen the management and utilisation of their land, is also falling behind schedule.

Treasury has revealed TPK may not have the money to complete a required business case and it therefore won’t meet the deadline to receive ministerial approval.

Improvements have been made to the Police Human Resource Information System since the last report in March 2016.

The report was completed before the November Kaikoura earthquakes.

