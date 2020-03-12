Major power outage across Wellington region after explosion at power substation

Trains are cancelled, traffic lights are out and people are warned to conserve water due to a major power outage in the Wellington region, after an explosion at a power substation today.

A member of the public said they saw an explosion at a power plant on Haywards Hill. Source: Supplied

Wellington, Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt and Wairarapa are without power, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS this morning.

Three trucks headed to the power plant on Haywards Hill after a member of the public reported seeing an explosion at around 8.20am.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson has since confirmed to 1 NEWS there was a "small explosion" in the switch yard.

Transpower told 1 NEWS no one has been hurt and they're hoping to restore supply within two hours, however Fire and Emergency says it could take up to six hours until power is fully restored.

In a 9.30am update Wellington Electricity says they're "now seeing areas of our network progressively restored".

The outage is impacting Wellington Water's drinking and wastewater pump stations, as well as treatment plants across the region, a spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

People are asked to reduce their water use and avoid flushing the toilet until power's back - but told they should still "maintain basic hygiene practices".



Trains from Wellington to Melling, Upper Hutt and Masteron have been suspended due to the "citywide blackout", a Metlink spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The signalling and points system on the Hutt Valley line is also experiencing issues, a spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Workers are on their way to assess the issue and some trains are being held at stations in the meantime.

"We are attempting to source bus replacements to run on the Hutt Valley Line between Wellington and Upper Hutt," the spokesperson says.

Police told 1 NEWS they've received multiple reports of traffic lights out in Hutt Valley, Upper Hutt and Lower Hutt.