TODAY |

Major NZ bank hikes interest rates ahead of OCR decision

Source:  1 NEWS

ANZ has hiked all its fixed mortgage rates, ahead of tomorrow's Official Cash Rate announcement by the Reserve Bank.

Source: Seven Sharp

After a period of historically low mortgage rates, banks are starting to shift them upwards, anticipating the Reserve Bank will start to raise the OCR, which has been sitting at .25 per cent for nearly 18 months.

ANZ has released its new rates which come into effect today.

A one-year fixed mortgage goes from 3.15 per cent to 3.29 per cent.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The OCR is set to rise for the first time in seven years. Source: Seven Sharp

Mortgage terms of 18 months to five years have all increased by .10 per cent to .30 per cent.

Its "special"rates for those with a 20 per cent deposit are also increasing for one, two, three and 18-month terms.

Six month rates remain the same. 

New Zealand
Business
Economy
Property
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Covid outbreak could rise to 120 cases, modelling suggests
2
Billy TK arrested at anti-lockdown protest in Auckland
3
Dunedin students already flouting lockdown rules
4
Two more community Covid-19 cases announced
5
Latest Covid outbreak grows on first day of lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Fair Go: Customers left with hefty funeral bills as policy shuts down

Pet lovers questioning if dog toys are fit for purpose after many don’t last a day
00:23

Youth charged with murder of Zion Purukamu at Christchurch party

NZ academic has reservations about Taliban despite its moderate claims