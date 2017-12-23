Major makeover planned for 134-year-old Auckland Art Gallery building

A multi-million dollar restoration on Auckland Art Gallery's heritage building will begin later this year.

Auckland Art Gallery. Source: istock.com

Auckland Council's economic and cultural agency, Auckland Unlimited, said the project to fix up the 134-year-old building could take two years to complete.

The project is likely to cost between $10 million and $12m and will repair the deteriorating roof, windows and facade.

Auckland Unlimited said in a statement that restoration had to be expected after a building had weathered more than a century.

"There has not been a sudden failure, but rather progressive deterioration. This has now reached a point where certain areas need comprehensive attention."

Slate roofing needed to be replaced because falling slates posed a risk to the public, it said.

The artworks were not at risk because the roof was "not leaking at this point".

Alterations will be made to reduce condensation from sealed-off wooden windows and the facade will be painted.

Work will begin in the second half of this year.