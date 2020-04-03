Major job losses at SkyCity, restructure underway due to Covid-19 impact

Around 200 salaried workers have been cut at SkyCity, effective immediately, as the company undergoes a major restructure due to pressures from the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

SkyCity also employs a number of waged workers, who are paid by the hour.

At the moment, the company says those jobs are safe and they'll be paid 80 per cent of their earnings with the help of the Government's wage subsidy.

But they warn that in the coming weeks, those jobs may be on the line too.

Executives are also taking a 40 per cent pay cut and capital projects are being put on hold to try and save money.

SkyCity says it's losing around $90 million a month in revenue and still have a number of outgoing costs.