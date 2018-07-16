Major highways through Coromandel remain closed after flooding over weekend

Several major highways and roads through the Coromandel Peninsula remain closed this morning after flooding over the weekend.

Both State Highway 25A and Thames Coast Rd remain blocked to motorists after the region was hit by heavy storms yesterday.

Large amounts of rain hit with close to 100mm in the hills and more than 70mm at Whitianga's airport.

"Even driving here this morning there was debris on the road and lots of rocks on the road from the weather event," 1 NEWS Sam Kelway said from Thames Coast Road this morning.