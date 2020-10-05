TODAY |

Major fire in Auckland central building

Source:  1 NEWS

The major fire caused smoke to billow through the Auckland central business district.

Source: 1 NEWS

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were called to the building on the corner of Fanshaw Street and Federal Street at 9.42pm.

There were nine appliances and 32 firefighters tending to the fire.

With the 19 story building under partial reconstruction, Fire and Emergency believe it was roofing material that caught on fire.

At 11.30pm the fire was extinguished and crews have started to leave the scene. 

There were no reported injuries. 

