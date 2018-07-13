Major delays expected on SH1 north of Wellington after truck and two cars crash

Source:
Several people have been injured after a truck and two cars collided on State Highway 1 on the Kāpiti Coast today.
The incident occurred on the northbound lane between Pukerua Bay and Paekākāriki at 4.10pm.
The northbound lane is closed, and traffic is at a standstill.
The southbound lane has been diverted to Paekākāriki Hill Road, which is unsuitable for trucks and heavy vehicles.
Motorists have been advised to delay their travel following the incident as lengthy delays are expected
