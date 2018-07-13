Major delays expected on SH1 north of Wellington after truck and two cars crash

Several people have been injured after a truck and two cars collided on State Highway 1 on the Kāpiti Coast today.

The incident occurred on the northbound lane between Pukerua Bay and Paekākāriki at 4.10pm.

The northbound lane is closed, and traffic is at a standstill.



The southbound lane has been diverted to Paekākāriki Hill Road, which is unsuitable for trucks and heavy vehicles.